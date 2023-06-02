1 . Fountains, Carley Hill

Regularly voted as the best for fish and chips in the city is Fountains in Carley Hill and it has the top spot on Google reviews with 4.9. A reviewer said: "FISHING FABULOUS! Never tasted fish and chips quite like it, I’m 30 year old and have eaten at many fish and chip takeaways / restaurants in my time but this place is incredible. Lovely traditional takeaway with excellent staff both serving and chefs, extra great value for money!" Photo: Stu Norton