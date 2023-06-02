News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's favourite chippies

National Fish and Chip Day 2023: The 14 best chippies in Sunderland, according to Google Reviews

Friday, June 2 is National Fish and Chip Day – yes, it’s a thing.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:04 BST

If ever you needed an excuse for a fish lot, here’s a round up of the top-rated chippies in and around Sunderland, according to Google reviews, with a rating of 4.4 or above.

Regularly voted as the best for fish and chips in the city is Fountains in Carley Hill and it has the top spot on Google reviews with 4.9. A reviewer said: "FISHING FABULOUS! Never tasted fish and chips quite like it, I’m 30 year old and have eaten at many fish and chip takeaways / restaurants in my time but this place is incredible. Lovely traditional takeaway with excellent staff both serving and chefs, extra great value for money!"

Regularly voted as the best for fish and chips in the city is Fountains in Carley Hill and it has the top spot on Google reviews with 4.9. A reviewer said: "FISHING FABULOUS! Never tasted fish and chips quite like it, I’m 30 year old and have eaten at many fish and chip takeaways / restaurants in my time but this place is incredible. Lovely traditional takeaway with excellent staff both serving and chefs, extra great value for money!" Photo: Stu Norton

A stylish and modern chippy, Daniela's is one of the most-popular independents in East Boldon and it has a high rating of 4.8. A reviewer said: "Daniela's Fish Bar takes fish and chips to a new level. The shop is spotless, clinically clean with immaculate white decor. The front door's wide and there's sufficient space inside the shop to make it a wheelchair friendly area."

A stylish and modern chippy, Daniela's is one of the most-popular independents in East Boldon and it has a high rating of 4.8. A reviewer said: "Daniela's Fish Bar takes fish and chips to a new level. The shop is spotless, clinically clean with immaculate white decor. The front door's wide and there's sufficient space inside the shop to make it a wheelchair friendly area." Photo: google images

Coming in at No 3 with a rating of 4.7 is The Hut in New Silksworth, which has long been a favourite in the city. One reviewer praised it for its traditional approach saying "Proper fish and chip shop, no pizza, no kebabs, as a lot of shops do now."

Coming in at No 3 with a rating of 4.7 is The Hut in New Silksworth, which has long been a favourite in the city. One reviewer praised it for its traditional approach saying "Proper fish and chip shop, no pizza, no kebabs, as a lot of shops do now." Photo: Stu Norton

Another chippie institution in the city is Croziers, in Crozier Street, Monkwearmouth, which comes in at 4.6 overall. A reviewer said: "First time at Crozier chippie..won't be the last. Best fish/chips and scampi..super fresh and tasty. Excellent. 10*"

Another chippie institution in the city is Croziers, in Crozier Street, Monkwearmouth, which comes in at 4.6 overall. A reviewer said: "First time at Crozier chippie..won't be the last. Best fish/chips and scampi..super fresh and tasty. Excellent. 10*" Photo: Stu Norton

