National Apprenticeship Week: County Durham manufacturer keeps engineering in the family

As National Apprenticeship Week (10th – 16th February 2025) shines a light on skills development, one North East manufacturing firm is proving that engineering runs in the blood.

Twin brothers Adam and George Petty, aged 16, are embarking on engineering apprenticeships at County Durham-based Ebac, in partnership with South West Durham Training, part of Bishop Auckland College, following in the footsteps of their grandfather, John Elliott MBE DL, who founded the business.

John, who established Ebac – a leading manufacturer of, water coolers, dehumidifiers, air source heat pumps and washing machines in County Durham – started his own career through an apprenticeship at Bishop Auckland College 60 years ago. Now, his grandsons have left school and are taking the same route, joining the college to develop their practical skills while gaining hands-on experience at Ebac.

Ebac makes a number of products including dehumidifiers, water coolers, washing machines and air source heat pumps ensuring the apprentices get a wide range of experience.

Adam and George’s dad Richard was also an apprentice at the college back in the day, and older brother Janes is a joinery apprentice.

John Elliott MBE DL, founder and chairman of Ebac, is a firm believer in the value of apprenticeships. He said: “Apprenticeships are the best way to learn because they allow young people to develop real skills on the job. Not only do apprentices ‘earn while they learn’, but they gain valuable experience by working alongside skilled professionals. This helps build a strong work ethic and provides skills for life.

“But apprenticeships shouldn’t be just for the young – they are a great way for people at any stage of life to re-skill and learn a new trade. Practical experience is invaluable, particularly in engineering and manufacturing but apprenticeships also cover a wide range of disciplines and are suitable for so many people.”

Adam and George are already enjoying their apprenticeships and are proud to be continuing their grandfather’s legacy.

Adam Petty said: “It’s amazing to be following in Grandad’s footsteps and learning the same way he did. The apprenticeship is a great experience, and I’d recommend it to anyone who wants to get straight into a career.”

George Petty added: “Learning on the job at Ebac is brilliant – I’m picking up real skills every day and working with experienced engineers. It’s the best way to start out in engineering.”

Kirsty Lewton, senior business development advisor at South West Durham Training, part of Bishop Auckland College, said: “Apprenticeships allow students to earn and learn at the same time, they’re a good alternative, especially for engineers as they tend to be more hands on and practical minded people. For employers, its really important as it helps them fill the skills gap in both their business, and the engineering sector overall.”

At Ebac, apprenticeships are more than just training schemes – they are part of the company’s culture. Many employees have progressed through the ranks via apprenticeships, reinforcing the company’s commitment to developing skilled workers and creating lasting careers.

As businesses across the UK celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, Ebac stands as a shining example of how apprenticeships can build both individual careers and strong, sustainable businesses.