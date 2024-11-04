MyInfinity Finance Appoints New Group Head Of Financial Services As Expansion Continues

South Shields-based MyInfinity Finance, with the trading style Hello Mortgage, has appointed Nicola Henton as the new Group Head of Financial Services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola assumes this new role as MyInfinity Finance, one of the UK’s fastest growing whole-of-market mortgage brokers, gears up for the rapid expansion of its Appointed Representative (AR) Network.

MyInfinity Finance offers tailored services to suit individual needs – from mortgage advice for first-time buyers and buy-to-let investors to clients seeking remortgage deals, and those with more complex requirements like bad credit or equity release. The company is based in South Shields, but its services are available nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has also set the ambitious goal of expanding its network in the next few years to include up to 200 Mortgage Brokers, further strengthening its position as a market leader in the mortgage industry.

Nicola Henton, the new Group Head of Financial Services.

Nicola brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She joined MyInfinity Finance as a Mortgage Adviser in February 2019, where she gained key industry qualifications, including her CeMAP (Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice) and CeRER (Certificate in Regulated Equity Release).

In her new role, Nicola will oversee the development and support of MyInfinity Finance’s AR Network, helping to drive the company’s vision of delivering high-quality mortgage advice across the UK.

Prior to joining MyInfinity Finance, Nicola built her career in Estate Agency, starting at the age of 22. Her experience in this field gives her an in-depth understanding of the property market and adds value to her new role as she leads the company into its next phase of growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This announcement comes at a significant time for MyInfinity Finance which recently partnered with South Shields-based estate agents Estatio and legal services firm Sort Legal to create a new super estate agency, which will transform the home-moving experience.

Nicola Henton, the new Group Head of Financial Services.

Together, they will offer estate agency services, mortgage and protection advice, and legal services under one roof across various regional locations.

Commenting on her new position, Nicola Henton said:

"I am thrilled to take on this new role at such an exciting time for MyInfinity Finance. We have a bold vision for the future, and I am looking forward to working closely with our talented team to help build and support a thriving network of Mortgage Brokers.

“This is a pivotal moment for the company, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Ahmed, Group Managing Director of MyInfinity Finance, added:

"Nicola’s promotion to Group Head of Financial Services is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and deep industry knowledge.

“She has been an integral part of MyInfinity Finance for almost five years, and I have every confidence she will excel in this new role, leading us through this exciting period of expansion."

MyInfinity Finance’s commitment to providing high-quality mortgage advice, combined with its plans to establish a significant Mortgage Broker Network, highlights its commitment to becoming a leading player in the financial services sector.

To find out more about MyInfinity Finance, visit https://www.hellomortgage.co.uk/