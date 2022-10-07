My Fair Lady to be staged at Sunderland Empire on 2023 UK tour

Further venues have been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of Bartlett Sher’s critically-acclaimed and multi award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe’s much loved My Fair Lady, including a run at Sunderland Empire from the 1st - 11th February 2023.

The cast includes Michael D. Xavier as Henry Higgins, Charlotte Kennedy as Eliza Doolittle, Adam Woodyatt as Alfred P. Doolittle, Heather Jackson as Mrs Higgins, John Middleton as Colonel Pickering and Tom Liggins as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, this production, which premiered in the spring of 2018 at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theatre, was the winner of the Tony Award for Best Costume Design, 5 Outer Critics’ Circle Awards including Best Musical Revival, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Revival, and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical Revival and Costume Design.

The company of My Fair Lady photo by Marc Brenner

My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady”.

It boasts a score of classics including a score including the classic songs: I Could Have Danced All Night, Get Me to the Church on Time, Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, On the Street Where You Live, The Rain in Spain and I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.

It’s the latest big musical to announce a Sunderland date. Next month, the Empire will host huge show Les Misérables. Next year, Disney’s The Lion King will run at the Empire for seven weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad