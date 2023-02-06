My Fair Lady celebrates its 250th performance during Sunderland Empire run

The hit production is currently enjoying a run at Sunderland Empire, where it’s playing until Saturday, February 11.

And it’s during it fortnight here that the production has marked a milestone of 250 performances since the show opened at the London Coliseum on the West End and went on tour.

The sumptuous production is led by Eastenders Adam Woodyatt as Alfred P. Doolittle, Lesley Garrett as Mrs Pearce, Michael D. Xavier as Henry Higgins, Charlotte Kennedy as Eliza Doolittle, Heather Jackson as Mrs Higgins, John Middleton as Colonel Pickering and Tom Liggins as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

The cast of My Fair Lady celebrates 250 performances since the show opened in the West End at the Sunderland Empire.

Speaking about the famous story, Adam said: "It’s a story that’s really stood the test of time, it’s ingrained into us. I’m not sure how George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion (the play upon which My Fair Lady is based) was received in 1913, but it must have been a game changer. It was so ahead of its time.

"It’s about a strong woman who stands up to an oppressive and misogynistic man and that message from 1913 still stands today in 2023.”

My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady”.

It features a score of classics including I Could Have Danced All Night, Get Me to the Church on Time, Wouldn’t It Be Loverly, On the Street Where You Live, The Rain in Spain and I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.