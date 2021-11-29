MPs' delight as Nissan pledges to make Sunderland plant its European electric vehicle base

The manufacturer has revealed it will develop 23 new electric models by 2030, by which time it aims to make electric vehicles account for half of its global output.

"In Europe, Sunderland is the one which will take the lead towards electrification."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said it was not only leading in electric vehicle production, but also battery manufacture and locally-produced green power with its EV36zero build hub, the concept it announced with Government support in the summer when Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the plant.

"Sunderland is the leader, in collaboration with the Government, suppliers, dealers and most importantly, our employees,” said Mr Gupta.

Sharon Hodgson MP, whose Washington and Sunderland West constituency covers the plant, was delighted: "It is fantastic to see Nissan's commitment once again to the Sunderland plant, solidifying our region's place in leading electric vehicle developments globally for the company,” she said.

“The bold vision set out by Nissan's announcement moves us one step closer to meeting the demands of the future with EV technology at the forefront."

Her Sunderland Central colleague Julie Elliott added: “This is great news, with Nissan putting its faith in the Sunderland plant, its workforce and the surrounding infrastructure, developing the batteries to power the cars of the future.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.