Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cocktail bar named as one of the top ten in the UK is heading to Sunderland’s £4m Sheepfolds Stables development.

Mother Mercy has built up a firm following at its Newcastle sites in Cloth Market, Fenwick and Grey Street.

Neil Donachie, co-founder of Mother Mercy with Rick Marsden, managing director of Building Design Northern (BDN), developers of Sheepfolds Stables. | submitted

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the brand will launch its first Wearside venue when the much-anticipated Sheepfolds Stables opens this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business, co-founded in 2019 by Neil Donachie and Luke Comer, is expanding to Sunderland as part of ambitious growth plans.

The latest bar will open in one of two specially built ‘cabin’ buildings overlooking the main courtyard at the historic Grade II listed development.

New jobs will be created by Mother Mercy in Sunderland including full and part-time roles to deliver an “exceptional destination bar”, much like its other venues, and is expected to become a popular choice at Sheepfolds Stables for date nights and private parties.

Mother Mercy is one of eight independent food, drink and hospitality operators to be located at Sheepfolds Stables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheepfolds Stables | submitted

Co-founder, Neil Donachie, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be launching our fourth Mother Mercy at Sheepfolds Stables. Our imaginative menu of creative cocktails, seasonal influences and classic drinks will bring a vibrant, premium experience to Wearside.

“Sunderland is a city with significant history and culture that is seeing major investment and regeneration. With our successful track record in the cocktail and hospitality scene, we’re looking forward to becoming part of this culture and we’re confident that Mother Mercy will quickly become a favourite for locals and visitors alike.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to join us in this exciting new chapter and to experience Mother Mercy for themselves.”

Sheepfolds Stables was built in 1884 and has been sympathetically restored and reimagined by leading architecture and engineering firm, Building Design Northern Ltd, to become a modern and vibrant food, drink, events and entertainment venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, with its headquarters in Sunderland’s Simpson Street School, has invested more than £4m in the development.

Mother Mercy’s new bar has been designed and constructed to reflect how the buildings once looked over 140 years ago.

It will now join an eclectic mix of independent operators including The Calabash Tree, I Scream for Pizza, Vito’s Osteria, Ember, and whisky and cigar lounge, Spey Snug, as well as the multi award-winning, Southpaw Dance Company.

Rick Marsden, Managing Director of Building Design Northern Ltd (BDN), added: “Sheepfolds Stables boasts an enviable line up of eateries, bars and studio spaces so we are delighted that Mother Mercy has joined the fold and chosen Wearside, and our development, as its next expansion location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an incredibly unique site with high calibre operators, so we welcome them onboard, and others too very shortly.”

Sheepfolds Stables is part of Riverside Sunderland, a major multi-million pound regeneration and investment programme currently being delivered by Sunderland City Council.

It is creating a new urban quarter in the heart of the city centre with high-quality business district, new-build housing schemes, public realm spaces and open parkland.

Peter McIntyre, Executive Director of City Development at Sunderland City Council, added: “Sunderland has a very clear vision and ambition, and developments like Sheepfolds Stables are integral to delivering continued growth, jobs and driving forward new investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad