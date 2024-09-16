More than one in four North East workers 'economically inactive'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The government needs to give small enterprises more help to retain staff, says the North East’s biggest business organisation.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the region is still trailing behind the rest of the country in the employment market.

Between May and July , the unemployment rate in the North East for over-16s was 5.6 per cent, 1.5 per cent higher than the national average.

The rate of people classed as ‘economically inactive ‘ - neither in employment nor looking for work - was 26.3%, while the nationwide rate was 21.9%.

Marianne O'Sullivan | NECC

The region’s employment rate was also lower than the national average, with 69.4% of people in the region in work, compared to 74.8% nationwide.

North East Chamber of Commerce policy manager Marianne O’Sullivan said it was important to take the figures with a pinch of salt: “The ONS is still undergoing new ways of measuring employment and has warned against being too reactive to these figures,” she said.

“It’s more important than ever to take a forward-looking approach of what can be done to improve our region’s labour market, rather than focus on what the official figures suggest.

“We know that high rates of economic inactivity are a key issue for the north, where around one in four of our workforce is economically inactive, often as a result of ill health or caring responsibilities.

“The Chamber’s submission to the government’s autumn Budget consultation highlights the need for health-related tax incentives for SMEs, which would enable them to provide access to additional healthcare and better occupational health support for their staff.”

The British Chambers of Commerce’s Workplace Equity Commission, co-chaired by Gill Hunter from Square One Law in the North East, has published a report with a focus on creating equitable workplaces.

It identifies health as a key issue and highlights the need for more resource and capacity for the Access to Work scheme to ensure people get the help they need for adjustments in the workplace.

“Childcare was also identified as a key barrier, with recommendations to address issues around staff pay and recruitment in the childcare sector, expand subsidised wraparound childcare support and a review of paternity leave,” said Marianne O’Sullivan.

“Employers providing flexible working arrangements where possible will allow people to balance work with health, caring responsibilities or other commitments.”