More than one in five North East workers'economically inactive'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North East is still trailing the rest of the country in the number of people locked out of the jobs market.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show the proportion of the working age population classed as ‘economically inactive’ - not working or looking for work - in the region was 27.4%, more than five percentage points higher than the national average of 22.2%.

The unemployment rate in the UK was 4.2%, but 4.6% locally, and nationally, 74.5% of people aged 16-65 were in work, compared to 69% i n the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between April and June 2024, the unemployment rate in the North East for those aged 16+ was higher than the UK average, by 0.4%. The economic inactivity rate for people aged 16-64 in the North East remained higher than the UK average, by 5.2%. The region’s employment rate for those aged 16-64 was lower than the UK average, by 5.5%.

Marianne O’Sullivan | NECC

North East Chamber of Commerce policy manager Marianne O’Sullivan said there were a number of issues affecting economic expansion: “We know that there are key barriers to accessing employment in the region including ill health, poor local transport links and a lack of childcare. We also need to ensure local people have the right skills to access jobs in the region.

“Our quarterly economic survey for quarter two of 2024 showed that labour costs were a key concern for businesses with a slight decrease in recruitment for full time and permanent positions. This has been reflected nationally with the number of vacancies declining,” she said.

“The government has committed to publish a white paper focused on tackling economic inactivity which will look at options including new work, health and skills plans led by mayors and local areas. Proposed reforms to the apprenticeship levy will also aim to encourage businesses to upskill and reskill their staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Economic inactivity remains a key issue for the region - we will continue to focus on the role that businesses can play in investing in people and the role of occupational health.

“We will also be consulting with our members as we get more detail on government proposals to tackle economic inactivity.”