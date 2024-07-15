More Rapid Growth for New Sunderland PR Agency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local PR agency One March, founded by Jake Holyoak, has achieved more significant milestones following a period of very fast growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agency has now secured a quarter of a million pounds in revenue over the next 12 months and also expanded its client base to Dubai, US, the Netherlands and Spain, resulting in the revenue doubling in a matter of weeks. Impressively, 40% of its clients have exceeded their yearly targets before the official start of their campaigns in August.

Jake stated, “I’m incredibly proud of what’s been achieved so far, but I have no plans to turn One March into a huge global agency, I don’t even like referring to us as an agency. My focus remains on delivering high-quality results for great long term clients while supporting local businesses here in Sunderland. I want people to invest in me as a person, so they trust I’m doing what I know is best for their business"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They recently moved into new offices at The North East Business Innovation Centre, a hub for entrepreneurial growth and development, with plans for expansion on the radar. The rapid growth is largely due to an extensive network and successful campaigns built over a decade in the industry. All clients have come through inbound leads, highlighting the strength of Jake’s relationships and reputation in the industry.

Jake - CEO and Founder

The agency is set to already make a senior hire already to cope with demand of current clients, with more recruits on the way in the coming months.

Jake reiterated how passionate he is about supporting local, which has led to One March expanding their offerings through a collaboration with Luke Stafford, founder and CEO of Brand Buddy, an award winning digital agency. Luke and Brand Buddy had a very similar successful start as One March has so far and believes the partnership could result in outstanding campaigns for their customers.

Luke praised Jake’s work ethic and the quality results he delivers, saying, “I really admire Jake’s dedication and his outstanding results. Bringing two local agencies together not only supports businesses in and around Sunderland but also ensures that big brands can rely on us to deliver larger campaigns and projects without needing to take their business elsewhere in the country. It also gives us the opportunity to take both of our skill sets and work with global clients. We want to make the area known for top creative and digital talent”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair are set to launch multiple campaigns over coming months with a trip to Dubai on the horizon to deliver an exciting football campaign, something they're both passionate about.

Despite lucrative opportunities, Jake has turned down six-figure contracts to ensure alignment with One March’s values. “It’s essential for us to work with clients who trust and believe in our approach,” Jake added.