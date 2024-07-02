Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moti Raj is turning up the heat as it celebrates 50 years of dishing up curries in Sunderland.

One of the area’s longest-running restaurants, the Indian favourite kicked off its anniversary celebrations in style with a special dinner attended by Mayor of Sunderland, Allison Chisnall, as well as past employees from over the decades.

Moti Raj was one of the first restaurants to bring the kick and spice of Indian food to Sunderland when it opened its doors back in July 1974.

Syed Jamal Meah and Muhamed Matin Meah set up their restaurant in Church Lane and soon built up a loyal following with their Bangladeshi dishes.

It’s a legacy carried on today by Mr Jamal Meah’s son, Syed Shafiqul Islam, and his business partner, Syed Shoyjhad Miah, who have both worked in the restaurant since being young men.

The anniversary dinner on July 1 saw the unveiling of a new large-scale artwork in the restaurant by artist Papion, which celebrates its five decades in the city.

The restaurant will also be running an offer throughout the month of July when diners can get 25% off their bill every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Echo ran a story on how the restaurant was gearing up for the celebrations earlier this year and Shafiqul said it led to a wave of well wishes.

The city businessman said: “We have had so many amazing messages, even past customers who now live in Leeds and London saw it online and sent us messages to say they wished they could be here. So many people have fond memories of the restaurant.

“We’ve had so many bookings for July.”

Shafiqul says he’s proud to be carrying on the work of his father, who passed away in 2020 aged 80. As well as being a restaurateur, he was a much-respected community leader who was instrumental in the creation of the city’s first mosque, in Chester Road, and the Sunderland Bangladesh International Centre, in Tatham Street, in the 1990s.

Since Mr Jamal Meah’s arrival in Sunderland half a century ago from Kidderminster, Wearside’s Bangladeshi community has risen from fewer than 50 people to around 7,000.

Many were offered advice and employment by him on their arrival.

Shafiqul said: “When my dad arrived in Sunderland, there was one other Indian restaurant in Hylton Road, but Moti Raj was the only one in the city centre - and it immediately took off.

“Consistency has been key to the business as well as friendly service. Our customers have become friends who we’re on first name terms with and today we have served three generations of the same families.”

Many of the Indian restaurants and take away owners in Sunderland today learnt their trade at Moti Raj, which is particularly popular on match days and for pre-theatre dining.

Shoyjhad said: “They did so much for the community. I remember coming to the restaurant when I was 12 and there was queues out of the door for people to get in.”

Like the owners, many of the staff have been at the restaurant for decades, including head chef Syed Rafiqul who has been in the kitchen for thirty years.