It has been closed ever since, and a full refurbishment has been carried out to get it ready to welcome customers again.

Now the company which owns the business in Blackfell has confirmed its relaunch date is not far away and promised the pub will become a destination for diners once again.

The Mill House pub, Blackfell, is almost ready to open after it was left badly damaged by a fire in September 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Star Pubs and Bars, the leased pub arm of Heineken UK, said: “The Mill House is being completely refurbished to create a fantastic food-led pub with a contemporary style which is still in keeping with the traditional feel of the building.

“We hope to reopen the pub before Christmas.”

The firm is in the process of bringing together a team to lead the pub and.

In the pub’s brochure the firm highlight how its location off the B1288, A1, A1231 Sunderland Highway and short distance from the Angel of the North, two golf clubs, homes and shops mean it has a “bountiful customer base to draw from.”

There was a large response to the blaze by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

It says it has refitted the pub with a contemporary feel and it will be able to host up to 100 people, with the addition of a beer garden and a large car park.

It will cost £85,750 a year to rent and has an estimated annual turnover of £874,593.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service sent 26 firefighters to the incident, as well as an aerial ladder platform, to bring the flames and heat under control.

Crews of fire officers spent hours bringing the incident under control.

Its management at the time said they expected it to be closed for between three and six months, stating it had been “extremely difficult for everyone involved, including staff, customers, management and owners” as they posted on Facebook.