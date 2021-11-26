MERKUR Slots to create new jobs with opening of new entertainment centre in Sunderland

The opening of the centre, in Holmeside, will create 10 new jobs and is part of a nationwide programme that will see MERKUR Slots invest over £10million on UK high streets over the next six-months.

MERKUR said its new Holmeside venue features the latest bingo and digital slot machines, with an emphasis firmly on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500, and an extensive library of new and classic games. Customers will also receive unlimited free refreshments.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of MERKUR Slots’ parent company MERKUR Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Sunderland through the creation of these new jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MERKUR are opening a new entertainment centre in Holmeside.

"Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and we are well on course to create 500 jobs nationwide by the end of the year.

"Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment.