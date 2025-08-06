Meet the Wearside mother who's breaking down gender barriers with new She-IY business

“I think being a female-led business has definitely been a key factor in my success so far” - the words of a Wearside mum who has launched her own female focused ‘do it yourself’ business She-IY SOS.

Offering everything from gardening tidy ups to wall panelling, wallpapering, putting up shelves and painting, Laura Bartlett set up the business to empower women through hands-on learning and creativity.

Laura Bartlett has launched her She-IY SOS business.

In an industry traditionally dominated by males, the decision to setup a female-led business is what she feels has really helped her stand out in a crowded marketplace.

The majority of her customers are female, with a few having expressed to her how having a woman around for help in their home and to talk to has made “such a difference to their lives”.

Laura said: “I think being a female-led business has definitely been a key factor in my success so far. I have built a strong client base comprising mainly of females and I often receive comments about how nice it is to have a woman around.

“Some have said that they feel insecure at times having unknown men around the house, but the majority of the time they just like having a woman to talk to and learn from.

“It really helps those feeling isolated too. I always knew there would be a market for it, but I never expected it to have this much of an impact on people’s lives.”

Prior to setting up the business, Laura spent 27 years working in local government but always had a love of DIY, gardening and furniture upcycling.

It wasn’t until she recently renovated her whole home however that she was inspired by her friends and family to finally turn her passion into a business with the launch of She-IY SOS.

Laura added: “From cleaning to gardening, decorating, fixing what’s broken, assembling flat-pack furniture and genuinely just keeping a clutter-free, Pinterest-worthy home, I’ve always been handy and done everything myself.

“It wasn’t until recently however when I’d renovated my home and my friends began asking me why I haven’t set up a business to do it full-time, and that was that. I got in touch with the BIC and the rest is history.

“With skills honed through necessity, passion, and a healthy dose of stubbornness, I’ve turned my side hustle into a calling - with a lot of help along the way from my DIY hero of a dad, who I still sense check some jobs with.

“Every day is different for me. One day I can be jet-washing a driveway, fighting brambles, or painting a summer house, the next few days I can be completely transforming someone’s living room.

“I have also extended my service offer to small businesses, giving business premises their own identity and specific theme and feel for customers.”

To set-up her business, Laura received support from the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) which is based at Wearfield Enterprise Park in Sunderland.

The start-up support Laura received from the BIC forms part of Enterprising Sunderland which has received £523,541 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme.

Laura Bartlett and Helen Wardropper.

Laura said: “I met with Helen Wardropper, a business adviser from the BIC, and she has just been great. Straight away we knew there was a gap, so we pulled together a business plan, which I had never even thought about, and set about getting the wheels in motion.

“Without their help and advice, I may not have taken this step. Their support has been both practical and motivational. From helping me refine my business plan to offering workshops on business planning, marketing and finance, they’ve encouraged me every step of the way.”

The business plan has also helped Laura plan for the future which, as the business grows, she hopes will see her employ and empower more women, launch a business-to-business arm and introduce DIY skills to young girls and women through partnerships with local schools and colleges, and deliver community-based skills workshops.

Helen said: “Like many people who are considering self-employment, Laura wanted independence, to be her own boss and to provide an income for her two children, so it’s fantastic to see her doing exactly that.

“In just a couple of months, she has set up a business from scratch and established a loyal customer base which is no small feat. It’s a fantastic success story for anyone wishing to set up a business and I have every confidence it will continue to go from strength-to-strength as it continues to grow.”

The Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme is managed in the city by Sunderland City Council.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for business, housing and regeneration said: “The Enterprising Sunderland programme was established to accelerate business start up and growth across the city, providing residents with the advice and support required to turn their hobbies and expertise into successful businesses, and Laura is a fantastic example of that.

“In such a short space of time, she has turned her love of gardening and DIY into a thriving new business, while also having a really positive impact on people’s lives. She is another fantastic success story for the programme and we are thrilled to have been able to support her on her journey.”

You can contact Laura and find out more about She-IY SOS on the business’s Facebook page.