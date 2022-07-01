Meet the new Top Model of Sunderland as she lifts the crown at annual contest

A host of budding models took part in the Top Model North East final at The Grand Hotel in Seaburn, which saw women named as Top Model of Sunderland, Top Model of Durham and Top Model of Newcastle, with the runners up ranking in the overall Top Model North East title.
Jen Wilson, 27, from Hylton Red House, lifted the Top Model of Sunderland crown after impressing judges at the event, which raised more than £7,000 for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Middlesbrough.
The chosen finalists from across the North East took to the stage in four catwalk rounds: Opening Number, Personal Style, Summer Vibes and Evening Wear. Music for the evening was provided by DJ Joe Jackson and the staging and catwalk was provided by Coolblu Events.
Jen will now go on to compete in the Supermodel England national final later this year, with the hope of being selected as a representative for England on an international modelling stage.
The winner’s prizes also include instant submission to the management books of Canny Northern Casting agency, receiving exclusive access to casting opportunities in television and film, a makeover and photoshoot with Flawless Photography Studios, plus eight digital images worth £400, as well as a £150 gift card to spend at The Dressworx and the coveted winner’s crown, sash and trophy.
Jen, who works at EC Outsourcing in Doxford Park, said: “I had worked so hard for the Top Model of Sunderland title. When I heard my name be called as the winner it was such a magical and rewarding feeling, knowing that my hard work and determination had been seen.
"Competitions of this nature can still have a stigma attached, even in 2022. What can sometimes go unnoticed is the charity work you are tasked with, the challenge of getting up on stage in front over 100 people and having the confidence to stand strong.
“I am so proud that I had fundraised £2,500 for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, when it costs the hospice around £3,000 to open its doors for just 24 hours, to help provide care and support to children and their families in the most difficult of times. Winning Top Model of Sunderland 2022 is only the beginning for me and I’m so excited for the upcoming months as I prepare for the Supermodel England finals in November.”
Ailish Shaw, the competition director, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you and well done to all of the young women who took part in the competition. "Each and every finalist was fully deserving of taking home the title and they put their everything into it on Sunday night.
"The atmosphere that was generated during the final was incredible, it made all the hard work and extra long hours worth it. We’re looking forward to watching Jen embark on her new journey and see where this new path will take her. We’ve already stared receiving applications for 2023. So if you are interested please visit online at www.topmodelnortheast.com.”