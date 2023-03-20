News you can trust since 1873
Meet the mountain biker who is living his dream after opening repair shop Cycle Refuge North East

Mountain biker Joe Young from Washington has competed against some of Europe’s best bikers but has decided to undertake a fresh challenge by launching his new repair business, Cycle Refuge North East.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:55 GMT- 3 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 17:55 GMT

Bikes are a passion for Joe after he started racing at the age of 11 and since then he has competed in downhill and Enduro mountain bike competitions across the UK and Europe.

During this time he not only developed a skill for riding bikes but also fixing them, servicing and repairing them at the events he first started travelling to with his parents.

However, after spending more than a decade working for others, he’s now taking on his biggest challenge to date with the launch of his own business, which he believes will help him continue doing what he loves by giving him the flexibility to fit his work around his riding.

Joe said: “My dad used to do all the mechanical stuff for me when I started riding and slowly I learned from him and went from there.“I got my first job in the industry and over the nine years I was there I progressed to become the head mechanic, but I always wanted to go it alone and set-up my own business.“After that, I went to work for a friend’s business in Birtley and then I took the decision just as the pandemic was coming to finally look into it and I haven’t looked back since.”

Cycle Refuge operates out of a unit on Chester-le-Street’s Drum Industrial Estate and offers repairs and servicing for all kinds of pedal bikes and e-bikes.

Since opening its doors in January, Joe has been ‘blown away’ by the support he has received not only from his friends and fellow mountain bikers, but from riders of all cycling disciplines across the region.

Joe Young from Washington has set up his new business, Cycle Refuge North East. Photograph: Helen Smith Photography
He said: “We’ve only been open just over a month but so far it’s been mega and a lot busier than I thought.“I’ve ridden most of my life, so I was confident I’d know enough people who ride in the region to help me get going, but the reception from the wider public has blown me away.“Just through word of mouth and social media, I’ve had dozens of people come into the shop for servicing and repairs and it just seems to be gathering momentum day by day. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

With no experience running a business, Joe approached the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) and their business support team to help get his enterprise off the ground.

He said: “The BIC was a huge help. They really went in-depth when talking me through the financial side of things and explaining how to run a business.“It was a huge relief just knowing I was working with the right people who could help me out.“Sometimes I felt overwhelmed by the concept of the business side of it all and thought about throwing in the towel on my ambitions, but the staff at the BIC were there each step of the way.”

Joe Young repairing a bike at his new workshop in Chester-le-Street’s Drum Industrial Estate. Photograph: Helen Smith Photography
Janice Marsh, a business adviser at the BIC and Joe’s consultant throughout his start-up journey added: “It’s been fantastic seeing Joe realise his dream of becoming his own boss and making a real success of it.”

Joe initially developed his knowledge of bike mechanics while taking part in competitions. Photograph: Helen Smith Photography
