Seaham's newest business is a cut above the competition.

Bryant Precision Limited uses the latest laser technology to produce bespoke metal fittings for the construction and architectural industries.

New fabrication business Bryant Precision takes on a unit on Chipchase Court, Seaham Grange Industrial Estate official opening with Seaham Mayor Jennifer Bell, Commercial Director Cefyn Leadbitter, MD Richard Bryant, Production Superviser Mark Cooper and Administrator James Watson.

The firm has taken a year's lease on a building at the Seaham Grange industrial estate, with plans to expand into larger p[remises before the deal runs out.

The team have already landed their first £100,000 contract and are confident of more to come.

Mayor of Seaham Jennifer Bell visited the facility to cut the ribbon and officially declare it up and running.

MD Richard Bryant has set up the firm with commercial director Cefyn Leadbitter and several hundreds of thousands of pounds of backing from investors James Watson and Lorena Soldan.

"We manufacture bespoke architectural metalwork and cladding, working to very high quality standards," explained Richard.

Bryan Precision uses laser cutting techniques to produce bespoke items for architectural and construction businesses

The initial opening has created two jobs but the team are confident they will soon be able to expand, with a pool of talent in the North East to tap into.

"We have got big plans," said James.

"In this area, there are a lot of big companies, so there is a ot of skill locally in metal fabrication. The skill is there, so there is every opportunity to expand.