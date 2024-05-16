Marks & Spencer unveils hi-tech upgrade to Dalton Park store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Marks & Spencer has given its Dalton Park store a hi-tech facelift.
The outlet centre branch has undergone some major changes over the past month, including a full technology overhaul to make the shopping experience more seamless.
The shop now has assisted service tills, with additional staff on hand to support and continue providing customer service.
The new upgrades also include handheld devices for all staff that can instantly check product availability in store, meaning no time is wasted searching through rails for different sizes or products.
The popular and existing click and collect service remains in place with a dedicated staff member on hand to assist those picking up their items.
The store itself has also undergone a makeover, with an extended ladieswear and lingerie section full of new season fashion perfect for the upcoming holiday season.
Dalton Park centre manager Richard Kaye is pleased to see such a high-profile firm investing in the centre: “We’re thrilled to have a household brand like Marks & Spencer investing in its Outlet offering,” he said.
“The new upgrades and store layout will enhance the customer experience here at Dalton Park, allowing visitors to shop the brilliant fashion and homeware offering and discounts easily.
“We cannot wait to see the reaction from shoppers.”
The M&S Outlet store is located next to Puma and Etto within Dalton Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.