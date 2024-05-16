Marks & Spencer unveils hi-tech upgrade to Dalton Park store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is not just any store upgrade...

Marks & Spencer has given its Dalton Park store a hi-tech facelift.

Marks and Spencer has given its Dalton Park outlet a hi-tech upgrade

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outlet centre branch has undergone some major changes over the past month, including a full technology overhaul to make the shopping experience more seamless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop now has assisted service tills, with additional staff on hand to support and continue providing customer service.

The new upgrades also include handheld devices for all staff that can instantly check product availability in store, meaning no time is wasted searching through rails for different sizes or products.

The popular and existing click and collect service remains in place with a dedicated staff member on hand to assist those picking up their items.

The store itself has also undergone a makeover, with an extended ladieswear and lingerie section full of new season fashion perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalton Park centre manager Richard Kaye is pleased to see such a high-profile firm investing in the centre: “We’re thrilled to have a household brand like Marks & Spencer investing in its Outlet offering,” he said.

“The new upgrades and store layout will enhance the customer experience here at Dalton Park, allowing visitors to shop the brilliant fashion and homeware offering and discounts easily.

“We cannot wait to see the reaction from shoppers.”