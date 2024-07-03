Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses at Marks & Spencer have said they will not "leave city centres" amid criticism from shareholders over moving some stores to out-of-town developments.

It comes after M&S closed its Sunderland city centre branch in May, focusing instead on its new expanded store out-of-town at The Galleries Retail Park in Washington.

When questioned, the company said it had no plans to open a smaller food-only store in the city centre.

It was the latest in a string of closures in town and city centres in the North East and up and down the UK.

The retailer has undergone a sweeping overhaul under chief executive Stuart Machin , and previous boss Steve Rowe , which saw the group shake up its store estate.

In 2019, the group launched 110 store closures as part of a shakeup, affecting a number of its longstanding high street shops.

The group's bosses were asked whether they have "given up on the high street" at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, July 2, amid concerns they are shifting increasingly towards retail parks.

Archie Norman , chairman of the business, said: "No, we haven't given up on the high street.

"We have a very important store rotation programme but we are absolutely not trying to leave city centres - that has never been our intention.

"We do have some older stores that are hard and costly to maintain and run so we have to look at that."

Stuart Machin , chief executive of M&S, said the programme of closures, refurbishments and relocations follows a previous lack of necessary investment.

"Our store rotation is really a catch-up programme on the last 20 years as we have previously underinvested," he said.

On Tuesday, the retailer confirmed that it is investing £17million in a new store in the centre of Bath, and £21million on a new flagship store in central Bristol .

It said these are expected to create around 150 jobs.

At the meeting, shareholders voted heavily in favour of the group's pay deal for bosses, who have led M&S shares 45% higher over the past year.

Stuart Machin saw his pay jump by around £2million to £4.7million last year, on the back of a larger bonus and long-term share awards.

Outside the AGM in Paddington there was a protest by campaigners for Peta (People for the ethical treatment of animals), with a supporter dressed as an alpaca.

It came after M&S reversed its ban on alpaca wool and said it would introduce the Textile Exchange's Responsible Alpaca Standard (RAS).