Marketing agency transforms three business centres websites

Sunderland City Council approached North-East’s ‘do’ studio – dodio to help them with the upgrade of three business centres websites.

Sunderland has three distinct council-run business centres – Sunderland Software Centre, Evolve Business Centre, and Washington Business Centre, each with their own unique offering and specialisms.

Previously all three centres were represented by a single web page with minimal content. The centre managers and their staff also had no control over what was displayed on the we pages.

dodio worked closely with the council, the centre managers, and their staff, to develop three new websites, each with a distinct visual identity. The team made the new sites with social media content in mind, and ensuring they were fully responsive and optimised for both desktop and mobile, were also key priorities.

The websites had a soft launch back in January and all three business centre managers, and their staff, are thrilled with the outcome. The websites have allowed the business to transform they way they operate online.

Evolve Business Centre Manager Berni Whitaker said: “dodio’s service did not end there either. As well as developing the new sites, the agency provided the council staff with access to training and training guides to equip them with the skills to use the new functionality and the autonomy to make updates and changes in the long-term.

"The new websites also offer ongoing tracking and analytics with strategically set goals and objectives for the council to review and learn from, which is another first for the business centres.”

dodio Director Senga Kean said: “We were over the moon to win the tender for the website projects and work with Sunderland City Council again. Working on projects that benefit the city and involve the whole team at dodio is where we produce a fantastic end product we can all be proud of.”

dodio was founded by Chris Kean, and has been providing regional and national businesses with tailored marketing support, including website design and development, online marketing, social media management, and access to funding, for more than ten years.

