Manjaros Sunderland announces opening date

The much-anticipated Manjaros has announced its opening date.

Manjaros in High Street West

Already a hit at locations such as Leeds, Birmingham and London, with North East sites in Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, Manjaros specialises in African and Caribbean flavours and is famed for its chicken dishes.

Work has been ongoing at its Sunderland site in High Street West at the former AdventureLand for the past couple of months - just over the road from another popular chicken place.

And now they've announced they will be opening for a soft opening on Thursday, February 1.

People can head down from 4pm to 9.30pm to get a taster of the menu. As it's a soft opening it's collection only, and you'll need to preorder here.

As well as signature chicken dishes, such as chicken platters, parmos and Caribbean creamy chicken, its menus also offer non-chicken options such as pizzas, pastas, steaks, skewers, burgers and more.

Other new restaurants heading our way include The Botanist which opens fully from 10am on Tuesday, January 30 for brunch through to evening meals.

Meanwhile, work has started on converting the former Hanover Place in Deptford into a Wild Fire Pizza restaurant and bar set to open in February.

The new RIO steakhouse is set to open in May in Low Row.