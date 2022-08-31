Major renovation works complete at Sunderland's The Rabbit pub as part of wave of improvements

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rabbit in High Street West is one of the most popular bars in the city, thanks to its lively atmosphere.

Now, it’s been given a facelift to improve its appearance as part of a wave of improvements around the city centre’s cultural quarter.

The Grade II-listed building, which dates from the early 19th century, has undergone a transformation to restore some of its historic features.

The Rabbit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of a number of listed buildings around High Street West to benefit from grant assistance since 2018, enhancing the look and feel of the area.

Work on The Rabbit has included reinstating a traditional style shopfront, replacing windows, and repairs to the roof and chimneys.

A grant of £129,000 was awarded to carry out extensive repairs and improvement works to the historic building. Grant funding has been provided by the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Sunderland City Council.

Sunderland City Council was awarded £1.9million in funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme in 2018. This, combined with contributions from the owners and tenants, will see an expected £3million invested in the Minster Quarter through the five-year scheme.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Dynamic City at Sunderland City Council said: "The Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme is transforming the look and feel of some of Sunderland's most historic locations.

"I am delighted to see this work in High Street West complete - enhancing another piece of the city's history as the development of the city centre continues at pace, and we continue to see the important contribution our heritage can make to the city’s economic regeneration."

Grant aided restoration works have already been completed at The Peacock, The Dun Cow, Sunderland Minster Churchyard and the rear wall of the Gibson Almshouses. In addition, Minster Park was completely revitalised in 2020 and was a shortlisted finalist for a Landscape Institute Award in November 2021.

Further restoration projects are planned for 2022-23 including the Victoria Buildings on Low Row, home to Streetbar and Victoria's.

Lee Robson, Director of Theatre Leisure which manages The Rabbit, said: "We are very pleased to be doing our part and restoring these beautiful buildings back to their former glory, and we’re excited to be part of the City of Sunderland’s Music, Arts and Culture Quarter quarter area going forward.

"We would like to thank our customers and local trading partners for their patience and continued support whilst this work has been carried out, as well as the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage team for their guidance throughout the process."