Major investment brings jobs and enhanced services to Vertu BMW MINI Sunderland
Together along with the creation of a brand-new service and preparation centre nearby at a once derelict site, the refurbishment represents a significant investment from owners, Gateshead-based Vertu Motors.
The dealership site has undergone a substantial, 18 week-long refurbishment to improve its facilities and customer experience. The heart of this transformation lies in the adoption of BMW MINI’s new Retail Next standard, which unifies both brands under one state-of-the-art roof.
This ambitious project has seen a comprehensive redevelopment of the Sunderland site, with the exterior being refreshed as part of a second phase. The new design mimics the welcoming feel of a boutique hotel, creating a more relaxed and inviting atmosphere for customers.
Additionally, a new preparation centre, situated just a few hundred yards away will play a key role in Vertu Motors’ BMW and MINI operations across the country.
The site contains the complete array of serving and repair equipment, including lifts for ICE and electric vehicles, MOT ramps, paint booths and even a 360-degree photo turntable. It ensures that all used cars are mechanically and cosmetically prepared to manufacturer standards, providing marketing colleagues with all the imagery and information they need to list the car, as well offering customers with pristine vehicles that are ready to drive straight off the lot.
Jeff Aynsley, General Manager of Vertu BMW MINI Sunderland also oversees the preparation centre. He said: “As the first dealership in the north of England to implement Retail Next, we’re very proud to be setting a new standard for all dealerships in the region.
“Customers love the new layout. It’s a more welcoming environment with better lighting and more space to appreciate the cars. The showroom’s new design offers a more open and free-flowing space, enabling customers to explore the vehicles and accessories at their leisure.
“The nearby prep centre eases congestion on the main site, allowing the retail workshop to focus on quick and efficient customer service. It’s a really cracking site. I’ve seen a lot of service areas and workshops in my time in the motor industry, and none are as modern, spacious, well-lit and well-equipped as this. It really is a fantastic environment to work and offers a bit of everything under one roof.
“All of this investment and the new ways of operating the dealership has allowed us to create more jobs – mostly in the prep centre, but some are in the dealership. We’re thrilled to offer these positions, which support both our operations and the local community.”
Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors, said: “The new facilities not only enhance the dealership’s offering, but as the only northern Retail Next site, we are also demonstrating Vertu BMW MINI Sunderland’s position as one of the top dealerships in the UK. At the same time, with these substantial investments and improvements, we are also sending a signal that we committed long term to the region and the brand.”