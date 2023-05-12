Major deal helps safeguard future of new £100million Sunderland Wastefront recycling plant

Norwegian company Wastefront AS hopes to create the equivalent of 70 full-time jobs with its facility at the Port of Sunderland.

The plant, at the former Sunderland Oil Storage site on Hudson Dock East Side in Barrack Street, will recycle ‘end of life’ tyres (ELTs) using heat treatment and turn them into useful commodities, such as carbon black, which is used in the manufacturing of new tyres.

Now the firm has announced it has signed a deal with Weber & Schaer, one of Europe’s largest distributors of carbon products, which will take at least 35% of the recovered carbon black (rCB) from the site, with potential for more.

(from left) Port of Sunderland Director Matthew Hunt , Sunderland City Council Leader Cllr Graeme Miller and Wastefront CEO Vianney Valès

Domestic production of rCB is vital, with sanctions limiting imports from Russia, which produces around 700,000 tonnes each year.

Further deals

WasteFront has also signed agreements with independent trading house Gateway Resources to guarantee the supply of tyres and UK-based electric vehicle tire manufacturer ENSO, to provide a recycling outlet for its used products.

​​CEO Vianney Vales said: “Our agreement with Weber & Schaer is a decisive step towards our goal of ending the pollution caused by End of Life Tyres .

How the plant will look

"In times of unrest in Europe where the historic supply chain of rCB has been challenged, this agreement gives the UK a world leading position in the supply of rCB as well as in solving this waste issue.

Huge milestone

René Marc Weber, managing partner of Weber & Schaer, added: “This newly formed alliance represents a huge milestone for us as we continue to focus on environmental

sustainability.

The plant site

"Together we can make a significant impact towards a greener future, creating value from end of life tires.”

Wastefront is also undertaking key research and development initiatives with partners to improve its processes

HYFUEL, a partnership with leading Swedish chemical engineering company Hulteberg, is a groundbreaking project dedicated to creating biofuels, while the firm is working with Newcastle University on improving the quality of its rCB.

Once fully operational in 2025, Wastefront’s plant in Sunderland will take 20% of the UK’s yearly total of ELTs.

