Major cruise operators to land in Sunderland for travel show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Those seeking holiday inspiration can hear from major cruise operators at a travel show heading to Sunderland.

Cruise ship at Trieste, Italy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hays Travel’s Holiday and Cruise Show will dock at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, April 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major land and cruise holiday suppliers will be at the stadium between 10am and 3pm to meet members of the public.

Throughout the day attendees can chat with holiday suppliers at their exhibition stands, attend free talks on new travel destinations, learn about the latest cruise ships or hotels, and discover brand-new itineraries for 2024 and 2025.

Hays Travel agents and the operators attending will also share practical advice on finding the right holiday to suit travellers’ needs and budget and can also arrange bookings on the day.

Norwegian Fjords cruise

Dame Irene Hays said: “We have held similar events for our customers around the UK, so we are excited to be hosting our first holiday and cruise show here in Sunderland, where we are proud to be headquartered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that new and longstanding customers enjoy meeting suppliers and finding out about the latest holiday destinations and cruise sailings.

“There is so much choice now that it can seem overwhelming, so this day allows holidaymakers to explore their options and talk to operators and agents, all under one roof. Some of our customers book there and then, while others use the day for research before booking a couple of weeks later in one of our branches.”

With its headquarters at Sunderland’s Keel Square, Hays Travel is the UK’s largest independent travel agent and was voted the nation’s favourite to win three gold awards at the British Travel Awards 2023: Best National Travel Retailer, Best Travel Agency for Cruise Holidays, and Best Retailer Forex/Travel Money.

It has 470 branches across the UK, including six in Sunderland, a further 16 in Tees and Wear, 19 in Tyneside, and 22 in County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Hays Travel agents will be on hand to offer expert advice and guidance, as well as help customers to find and book their all-important holiday or dream cruise. The big-name travel operators attending include:

Cruise holidays - AmaWaterways; Ambassador Cruises; Crystal Cruises; Emerald River Cruise; Fred Olsen Cruises; A-ROSA; Marella Cruises; MSC Cruises; Riviera Travel; Royal Caribbean International, and Scenic Cruises.

Land holidays - Balkan Holidays; Classic Collection; Disneyland Paris; Goldmedal; Great Little Breaks; Jet2holidays; Newmarket; Sandals; Titan Travel; Travelsphere; TUI; and Wendy Wu.