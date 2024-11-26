Trim Castle Hotel, in County Meath, was signed up to a bespoke deal thanks to Radius Energy's tailored service | Trim Castle Hotel

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A firm that specialises in reducing energy bills for businesses has brought huge benefits to a thriving four-star hotel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of a luxury hotel have spoken of their delight at saving more than £130,000 by drafting in a team of specialists to find them a better energy deal.

Trim Castle Hotel, in County Meath, Ireland, has welcomed thousands of guests since it opened in 2006, but a recent investment in new premises prompted its owners to take action and reduce the business's energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Radius Energy was tasked with finding a more sustainable provider for the four-star retreat, which sits in the shadow of the Anglo-Norman Trim Castle, one of the area's most popular visitor attractions.

Radius Energy helps business owners find better energy deals | Radius

After analysing Trim Castle Hotel’s energy usage, the business was being charged high out-of-contract rates for electricity due to a change of tenancy. Radius was not only able to broker a new deal with much lower rates, it also secured a tender that provided 100% green energy, which helped the business meet its corporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) targets.

A spokesperson for the hotel said: "We were struggling with high energy bills after acquiring a new property, and Radius Energy helped us identify the issues quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their team handled everything — from analysing our contracts to securing us 100% green energy at a much lower rate.

"Thanks to them, we saved over £130,000 on our gas and electricity bills.

The four-star hotel overlooks the historic Trim Castle | Trim Castle Hotel

"It was a seamless process, and we’ve met our corporate sustainability goals in the process."

Radius Energy has forged a solid reputation for finding savings of up to 50% for its clients, by examining their tariffs and exploring the whole market for a better deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm uses cutting-edge monitoring techniques to help businesses save energy, reduce wastage, and decrease consumption and costs by negotiating a bespoke package that suits each client's specific needs.

The service has been used by more than 2,000 businesses, following a successful rollout in Ireland that has now expanded into Great Britain.

Radius Energy can also help companies lower their carbon footprint | Radius

A spokesperson for Radius Energy said: "Many businesses struggle with soaring energy costs, often unknowingly paying high default rates when contracts expire, or failing to take advantage of more affordable energy options.

"Without the necessary market insight, companies often find themselves locked into contracts that don’t align with their financial objectives or sustainability goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Radius Energy, we understand these challenges. That’s why we’ve developed a streamlined, hassle-free service that handles the entire energy procurement process—from contract analysis to finding the most competitive rates — leaving businesses free to focus on their core operations."

To find out more about Radius Energy's bespoke management service, and how much your business could save, click here.