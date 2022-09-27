Lumley Castle launches new menu with Master Chef of Great Britain

Jim Hall, recently awarded the prestigious Master Chef of Great Britain title, leads the catering team at the landmark castle in Chester-le-Street.

Now, he’s launched a new menu for the hotel’s award-winning Knights Restaurant, which combines classical culinary techniques with contemporary flavour pairings.

Each dish, from starters and entrées to fish courses and desserts, has also been paired with wines which can be ordered by the glass or the bottle.

The menu, on offer to lunch and dinner guests, starts with pea tart made with crispy Feuille de Brick pastry and a mint espuma – or foam; Searrano ham with a thyme baked peach and Manchego cheese; tuna ceviche with pink grapefruit, avocado, wasabi and rice paper and hand dived seared scallop with confit pork belly, prune and cognac.

These are followed by main courses of 12hr beef shin, with ox tail ravioli, bone marrow pomme dauphine and Pinot Noir Jus; line caught stone bass with baby leeks, mussel chowder and tarragon oil and seared chicken breast with celeriac fondant and purée and jus gras.

Other options include Huntsham Farm middle white pork loin with candied artichoke, almond cream, pickled mustard seeds and Madeira jus and vegetarian dishes such as hand rolled pappardelle with wild mushrooms and shaved truffle or beetroot textures with beetroot leaf, fermented rye bread crumb and umami.

Meanwhile, a From the Grill section offers either an 8oz fillet or 10ozrib eye steak, or a 20oz chateaubriand, for two people to share, which is carved at the table.

Sauces include peppercorn, Diane, bearnaise or herb, truffle or Café de Paris butter and all dishes can be accompanied by sides of smoked mashed or sautéed potato, triple cooked beef fat chips, glazed carrots, broccoli or tomato and onion salad.

“It’s a menu designed to take us from late summer through autumn,” said Jim, “making the most of seasonal ingredients, from the peas and peaches of summer to the prunes, beef shins and wild mushrooms we associate with cooler days and longer nights.

“We’ve also suggested wines which perfectly complement each course so whether you’re joining us for a special occasion or just a spur of the moment treat, you will be served the finest meal in the loveliest of surroundings.”

Holders of the Master Chef of Great Britain title – an elite group of just 140 chefs across the UK - are viewed as ambassadors for the industry and play a part in the training and development of future talent.

Along with supporting the young chefs who will be Master Chefs of the future they are expected to champion British food producers, growers, and manufacturers.

In its six centuries towering above Chester-le-Street, Lumley Castle has bore witness to some of history’s most-colourful chapters.

It was founded by the Lumley family, who fought in the War of the Roses and hosted a visit from King James I – who still lends his name to the venue’s top suite.

Although much of its period features are still remarkably intact, over lockdown, the hotel, which is owned by the Earl of Scarborough but operated by the No Ordinary Hotels group, took the opportunity to revamp its dining rooms: the library and Knights restaurant – which is helping to bring more people through its palatial doors.

