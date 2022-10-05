Looking for a job over Christmas? These are some of the positions available in and around Sunderland and the North East

Christmas and the build up to the festive season can be an ideal opportunity for members of the public to pick up temporary jobs while employers are needing additional bodies in the workplace.

In addition to regular seasonal retail jobs, many options are available across Sunderland within Royal Mail or those who want to work as santa or elves are also available.

These are some of the top temporary Christmas jobs across the city and beyond.

Seasonal Mail Sorter, Royal Mail

Role: Working in a fast paced environment, employees will unload parcels and mail from vans before moving them through centres as well as assisting in the sorting of letters. This is based at the organisation’s Tyneside Mail Centre in Gateshead.

Hours: Typical shift patterns include Monday to Saturday between either 2pm and 10pm or 10pm and 6am.

Wage: £12.99 per hour on afternoon shifts and £14.49 per hour on night shifts with various Sunday shifts offering between £14.99 per hour and £16.99 per hour.

Christmas Temp Retail Associate, TK maxx

Role: Be an ambassador for the business while remaining approachable on the shop floor. Applicants will be expected to assist with general retail roles including working on cash registers and helping customers with their needs.

Hours: Variable hours available from Monday to Sunday.

Wage: A “competitive” rate of pay.

Santa and Festive Elves, Round The Twist NE

Role: Keep a kind and gentle demeanour while in public facing positions and ensure children and families enjoy their experience of seeing Santa and his helpers. Full training and costumes will be provided.

Hours: 18-30 hours per week with flexible hours due to shared roles.

Wage: £12 to £20 per hour.

Online Customer Service Advisor, Aphrodite

Role: Maintain a positive and empathetic attitude towards customers while looking to resolve complaints or comments. Contact is expected to be made through website live chat, phone and email.

Hours: Between 16 and 40 hours per week.

Wage: N/A

Sales assistant, FootAsylum

Role: Ensure customer issues and questions are dealt with in a professional attitude in a customer-first environment.

Hours: Full time

Wage: N/A

Festive colleague, Tesco

Role: To make the build up ahead of Christmas as easy as possible for customers from serving at the cash registers to picking orders for home delivery and stocking shelves.

Hours: Full time

Wage: N/A

Seasonal Sales Assistant, The Entertainer

Role: Be approachable and confident, offering excellent customer service to families in the Christmas period. Days will include time on cash registers, dealing with warehouse stock and even helping children write their letters to santa.

Hours: 12 hours per week with shifts varying in duration each week.

Wage: £9.69 per hour.