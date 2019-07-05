London Stock Exchange says Sunderland tech firm is a company to 'inspire Britain'
A Sunderland firm has been identified by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) as an emerging name in business.
Rainton Bridge-based SaleCycle Ltd has been included in the LSEG’s prestigious “1000 Companies to Inspire” list, which celebrates some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium-sized businesses in the UK and Europe.
SafeCycle was founded in 2011 by CEO Dominic Edmunds. The company helps online retailers turn website visitors into customers, recover abandoned sales and promote customer loyalty. Big name clients include Curry's, Carphone Warehouse, Dyson and BT. In 2018 the firm reported turnover of £15m.
The company has expanded and now has offices in the UK, Paris, Singapore and New York City, with plans to expand further after securing a £11.5m investment from the Business Growth Fund in 2018.
Mr Edmunds and partners are thrilled with the award.
He said: "I’m absolutely delighted that SaleCycle’s export success has been recognised again and it reflects the hard work and dedication that our workforce has shown. This gives us a tremendous platform from which we can drive future growth and success."
As well as compiling the 1000 Companies to Inspire list, LSEG’s annual report examines in detail the opportunities and challenges facing small and medium sized businesses, and looks at the sectors and trends that will shape the future of the UK economy.
Other companies on the list include Prima Cheese of Seaham, a dairy processing company specialising in cheese used predominantly for pizzas.
Also listed are Goodfellow and Goodfellow; a Peterlee firm specialising in china and glassware.