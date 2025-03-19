Local Post Office closing for refit
Hylton Post Office will be short-term temporarily closed for a big refurbishment of the premises in Railway Terrace.
The branch will be temporarily closed from Monday 31 March at 9am. It is envisaged that the work will take approximately 3 weeks, and it is due to re-open on Monday 21 April at 9am.
During the interim alternative branches include:
* Ford Post Office, 489-491 Hylton Road, Sunderland, SR4 8DR
* Gerrard Road Post Office 7-9 Gerrard Road, Grindon, Sunderland, SR4 9QG
Lynne Archbold, Post Office Area Change Manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.