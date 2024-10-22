OPUS project engineer Jack Teasdale, with Darren Jones, works manager at VolkerStevin; OPUS managing director Gavin Richardson and management apprentice Evie Richardson at the site of the New Wear Footbridge.

A fast-growing local building services firm is celebrating winning a £1.5m contract to light up Sunderland’s new Wear Footbridge.

The prestigious contract for OPUS Building Services, which is based at Boldon Business Park, is to install state-of-the-art lighting to the underside of the service tunnel, which runs the full length of the 250 metre long by 10-metre-wide bridge.

The lighting show will be the visual centrepiece of the Riverside Sunderland development – one of the UK’s largest regeneration projects.

OPUS was chosen for the project by leading civil engineering business, VolkerStevin, which was keen to use a local contractor with high technical capacity and a sizable work force, as a local supply chain reduces the carbon footprint of the project and also supports the local economy.

The New Wear Footbridge will provide connectivity between Sheepfolds and the city centre.

OPUS has also revealed it has achieved a record annual turnover of £19m this year, following a raft of completed contracts.

Established in 2006, OPUS, employs a team of 80 – providing clients across a wide range of sectors with sustainable solutions for projects.

Gavin Richardson, managing director, OPUS, said: “The past year has seen unprecedented growth for the company and we are well equipped to continue delivering projects to this scale, and beyond thanks to our highly skilled and dedicated workforce that are a huge part of our vision for the future.

“It’s an extremely exciting time and there is a burning desire to continue to be best-in-class and to grow."

He added: “It is so meaningful to have been appointed by VolkerStevin. It is fantastic to see a company of vast scale appreciate the talent we

have here in the region and one that believes in supporting and championing the local supply chain."

The company’s work on the bridge project Works is anticipated to be completed by next August.

The New Wear Footbridge is the latest addition to Sunderland’s skyline, and is the centrepiece of regeneration work on either side of the river.

It will connect the former Vaux Brewery site and the Sheepfolds, and is an essential component of the £500m Riverside Sunderland development.

Gavin added: “As someone who was born and still lives in Sunderland, I am thrilled that OPUS will leave its mark on Wearside history.”