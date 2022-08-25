Latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland businesses released - including takeaway which received just one star
A number of Sunderland businesses have recently been awarded new food hygiene ratings, including a one-star rating for a takeaway.
Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments were carried out.
Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.
During an inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.
Most Popular
-
1
Dalton Park announces the opening of two new outlet stores
-
2
50 new jobs announced at Sunderland firm – and lots more could be on the way
-
3
15 places for a coffee or tea at Sunderland's seafront
-
4
Revealed: The new store taking over the former Topshop and Topman site in Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre
-
5
New Sunderland charity aims to help people who are struggling to feed their pets – here is how you can get involved
Read More
In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.
Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:
SR1
BIZ-R - 99-100 High Street West SR1 3BY - Awarded three-star rating on July 12
The Railway Club - 32-33 Holmeside, SR1 3HY - Awarded four stars on July 11
SR5
Happy Wok - 8 The Green, Southwick, SR5 2JE - Awarded three stars on July 11
SR6
Queens Cafe - Dykelands Road, SR6 8DD - Awarded one star on July 7
The inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency, an independent government department working to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.