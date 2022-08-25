Latest food hygiene ratings for Sunderland businesses released - including takeaway which received just one star

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments were carried out.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

During an inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

Sunderland businesses recently awarded new food hygiene ratings

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

SR1

Inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency

BIZ-R - 99-100 High Street West SR1 3BY - Awarded three-star rating on July 12

The Railway Club - 32-33 Holmeside, SR1 3HY - Awarded four stars on July 11

SR5

Happy Wok - 8 The Green, Southwick, SR5 2JE - Awarded three stars on July 11

SR6

Queens Cafe - Dykelands Road, SR6 8DD - Awarded one star on July 7