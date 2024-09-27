Last chance to enter Sunderland Business Excellence Awards
The awards have long been a key part of Wearside’s business calendar, and there’s still time to be in with a chance of getting up on stage with the best of the city’s business community.
This year’s awards will be presented at a black tie event at the newly refurbished Roker Hotel on Thursday, November 14, when The Apprentice star and Sunderland entrepreneur Katie Bulmer-Cooke will be on hand to do the presenting honours.
Of course, the awards would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, listed below.
Maxim FM is sponsoring the drinks reception on the evening and Sunderland City Council is once more our main sponsor.
Categories and sponsors are:
- Large Business of the Year, sponsored bySunderland Empire
- SME Business of the Year, sponsored by North East BIC
- Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland BID
- Best Independent Business of the Year
- Social Enterprise of the Year,sponsored by North East BIC
- Innovation Award
- Best Business Transformation
- Sustainable Initiative of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Council
- Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland College
- Employer of the Year, sponsored by Richard Reed
- Business in the Community Award
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement Award,sponsored by Audi Lookers
- Business of the Year,sponsored by Sunderland Council
Nominations are now open and you have until 11.59pm on September 27 to visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk and enter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.