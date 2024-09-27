Last chance to enter Sunderland Business Excellence Awards

The winners at last year's ceremony | NW

Those wishing to join in celebrating the success of Wearside’s business community now have less than 24 hours left to enter this year’s Sunderland Business Excellence Awards.

The awards have long been a key part of Wearside’s business calendar, and there’s still time to be in with a chance of getting up on stage with the best of the city’s business community.

This year’s awards will be presented at a black tie event at the newly refurbished Roker Hotel on Thursday, November 14, when The Apprentice star and Sunderland entrepreneur Katie Bulmer-Cooke will be on hand to do the presenting honours.

Of course, the awards would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, listed below.

Maxim FM is sponsoring the drinks reception on the evening and Sunderland City Council is once more our main sponsor.

Categories and sponsors are:

Large Business of the Year, sponsored bySunderland Empire

SME Business of the Year, sponsored by North East BIC

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland BID

Best Independent Business of the Year

Social Enterprise of the Year,sponsored by North East BIC

Innovation Award

Best Business Transformation

Sustainable Initiative of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Council

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland College

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Richard Reed

Business in the Community Award

Entrepreneur of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award,sponsored by Audi Lookers

Business of the Year,sponsored by Sunderland Council Nominations are now open and you have until 11.59pm on September 27 to visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk and enter