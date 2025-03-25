Landmark year for charity that continues to Rise

The region’s leading health and wellbeing charity, Rise, has released its 2024 impact report detailing the delivery and distribution of over £1m for projects across the region.

The report, which marks Rise’s life-changing work in building physical activity within the communities that need it most, highlights its commitment to combat the significant health, social, economic and environmental inequalities within the region

Rates of inactivity for adults in Northumberland and Tyne and Wear are higher (27.7%) than the rest of England (25.7%), with statistics also showcasing a higher level of less active children within Newcastle (38.9%), Northumberland (39.3%), South Tyneside (31.0%), and Sunderland (35.8%), when compared to the national average of 29.6%. (Sport England Active Lives Survey 23/24)

Clare Morley, Chief Executive Officer at Rise, said:“Physical activity is a key catalyst in transforming our communities and tackling rising health issues. Here at Rise, we remain ultimately committed to addressing inactivity and the wider inequalities we face as a region.

Rise sessions in action

“The last 12 months have seen significant growth for the charity, not only within our projects and participants, but within our network of partnering organisations who continue to join forces with us to break down barriers and strive towards an active North East.

“It’s also worth noting the internal advancements that are also helping us to achieve our goals. From our Better Health at Work Gold Award, to our four day working week, which has shown to improve our employee’s wellbeing without any impact on productivity.

“Throughout 2025, we’re looking forward to supporting and enhancing the significant opportunities brought by the North East Combined Authority, while continuing to grow our partnership with Sport England across further parts of our region.”

Over the last 12 months (23/24), the charity has distributed over £700k of Opening School Facilities (OSF) Funding from the Department of Education, supporting 68 schools to develop wellbeing opportunities for children, young people and families that previously wouldn’t have been available. The total amount of funding distributed throughout the duration of the OSF project across the last two years, is now over £1.6m to date.

The Rise team

This has allowed participating schools over the last two years to hold more than 4,500 active sessions, with 75,000 attendances by children and young people, including 6,200 attendances by children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

The report also documents progress within the charity’s pioneering ‘Every Move Matters’ healthcare support service. Over the last year, the service has worked in partnership with 11 GP practices in the North East to support 359 patients who are at a greater risk of poor health outcomes, by delivering activity and wellbeing sessions within comfortable social settings.

Figures show that 81% of patients on the service programmes improved primary outcome measures, including reduced excess body weight and reduced experience of loneliness, and 96% of patients on the programmes improved their self-reported state of health scores.

Rise has also announced the expansion of its partnership with Sport England, which after allocating £200,000 of investment from Sport England’s Together Fund to 43 North East community organisations, will now be working to enhance this offering further through two different funds within the region over the next 18 months.