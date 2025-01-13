Just Travel Cover appoints new director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northeast specialist Travel Insurance provider Just Travel Cover has welcomed a new director to its board, as part of its long-term growth plans.

The company, which is based in Sunderland and specialises in Travel Insurance for people with pre-existing medical conditions and with no age limit, has appointed Dale Robinson to its Board with immediate effect.

Dale, who has been with the company since 2017 as Marketing Manager and Head of Marketing will sit as a director across the company’s multiple brands, overseeing marketing, brand development and direct partnerships at the award-winning brokerage.

Andrew Jackson, managing director at Just Travel Cover said: “I’m delighted to welcome Dale onto our Board after a successful two-year ‘path to director’ programme. He has been instrumental in developing our brand propositions, bringing fresh marketing initiatives and forging successful partnerships in recent years. His vision aligns with our own goals and his skillset will add strength and value to our business as we continue to grow.”.

Dale Robinson, Director at Just Travel Cover.

The new appointment comes just weeks after the company celebrated its 25th year as a Sunderland business, rising from a local high street broker to a national provider of quality travel insurance for people right across the UK and providing insurance solutions to a network of insurance brokers, travel agents, tour operators and charities.

The newly appointed director added, “I’m looking forward to joining the board as we enter our next phase of growth. Our mission is to help people fulfil their travel ambitions with peace of mind and position Just Travel Cover as the go-to place for Travel Insurance for people of all ages, while supporting our partners to achieve their own growth ambitions”.

