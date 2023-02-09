Judge Jules to go large at Sunderland's The Point with Kevin & Perry soundtrack

Judge Jules Goes Large will be raising the roof at The Point on Saturday, March 4, as part of a national tour, with special guests Yomanda, Jordan Jefferson, Lange and Rob Tissera.

The DJ is the mastermind behind the ultra-successful Kevin & Perry film soundtrack and album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He curated the movie’s soundtrack and wrote the movie’s iconic theme song All I Wanna Do Is Do It with Harry Enfield.

Judge Jules. Picture by Ryan Dinham

A spokesperson for the tour said: “Yes, Jules is synonymous with Kevin & Perry and Judge Jules Goes Large is his own event interpretation, paying homage to the movie.

"Musically, as with Jules’s work on the soundtrack, Goes Large is not genre specific - more a mixed bag of timeless iconic anthems. This event is a true representation of Judge Jules at his very best, giving a nod to one of the most memorable films representing club culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A timeless movie that helped mould and shape the scene we love and enjoy today.”

Other forthcoming events at The Point include The Myth of Serial Killer Profiling on Saturday, February 18 and Easter Wonderland, an interactive Alice in Wonderland Experience for the whole family on Saturday, April 8.