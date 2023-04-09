City Hall in Plater’s Way will be hosting a jobs fair, with a number of opportunities available across a range of sectors.

Attendees will have the chance to meet recruiting managers face-to-face, learn more about upcoming roles and even apply for jobs on the day.

For people interested in picking up new skills, there will also be information from Sunderland College and the University of Sunderland on the availability of apprenticeships, work experience and training courses.

The jobs fair will be held at City Hall

‘Great job, apprenticeship, and training opportunities’

Gill Hunter is Sunderland City Council’s specialist lead for people management: “The careers fair is a chance for job seekers, students, school leavers or anyone who want a new challenge to see what opportunities are coming up in the city,” she said.

“There are some great job, apprenticeship, and training opportunities on offer within Sunderland City Council and partners like Knight Frank, Together For Children, Sunderland Care And Support, Job Centre Plus, Gentoo, Sunderland College, Sunderland Software City and the Department for Work and Pensions.

"This will be a great chance to meet recruiters in person and ask any questions you have or just find out more about careers you may not have considered before.”

The Jobs Fair will take place between 1pm and 5pm on Thursday, April 20.

The event is free to attend but attendees are being asked to register for a place in advance at: Recruitment Fair Tickets, Thu 20 Apr 2023 at 13:00 | Eventbrite

