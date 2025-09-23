Preparations are in full swing for a big business festival heading to Sunderland this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Business Week is returning for a fifth year from 13 – 17 October, with a leading line up of speakers and events taking place at venues across the city.

Top speakers at this year's business festival | Collage

The flagship event of this year’s week will be SunFest, a full day event at Sheepfolds Stables on Thursday 16 October, featuring Radio 1’s Jamie Laing - co-founder of gourmet confectionery brand Candy Kittens - and Alex Partridge, founder of LADbible Group and UNILAD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie is a British media personality, entrepreneur, and presenter, who rose to fame for his role on hit TV show, Made in Chelsea, and more recently his successful business ventures.

He is the founder of podcast production company Jampot Productions and Candy Kittens – the fastest growing confectionary company in Europe.

Jamie is the host of a prime BBC Radio 1 Show, has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, and recently ran an astonishing 150 miles between London and Salford in five days, in aid of Red Nose Day 2025.

Alex, one of the pioneers of social media content as we know it, founded LADBible and UNILAD aged 21. They would go on to be two of the most popular social news and entertainment internet companies in the world, with a following of 100 million people around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being diagnosed with ADHD in later life, Alex launched the ADHD Chatter podcast, with each episode featuring diverse experiences and expert insights, aiming to combat stigma and provide support. In just a year, ADHD Chatter had grown to reach over 1 million listeners with 100,000 monthly downloads.

What’s in store across the week

Sunderland Business Week will kick off on 13 October with a launch event featuring a panel of key civic leaders including Patrick Melia OBE from Sunderland City Council, Paul McEldon OBE from the North East BIC, David Bruce from Sunderland AFC, Sir David Bell from the University of Sunderland, Toni Rhodes from Education Partnership North East, and Sharon Appleby from Sunderland BIDs.

Following that session, there will be an event showcasing business support, with a series of short presentations and a ‘marketplace’ where attendees can chat to organisations who can provide advice, support and funding to businesses.

On Tuesday 14 October, Expo Sunderland will be kicking off the first day of its Delivering the Future City conference, which will feature a series of keynote sessions, round table discussions and delegate networking. That day there will also be a workshop – led by retail specialist Karen Williamson – helping businesses ensure they are ready for Christmas, taking place at Houghton Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the second day of the Delivering the Future City conference, the Wednesday will feature an event celebrating social enterprises and the impact they make day in, day out.

On the Thursday, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness will be joining Jamie and Alex for SunFest, a full day of inspiring talks, workshops, live music, and networking in a vibrant festival setting.

There will also be sessions on AI, emotional intelligence, digital marketing, business development and Sunderland AFC’s journey to the Premier League, as well as live music and performance throughout the day.

The week will conclude with Sweeney Miller Law’s popular Wine on the Wear business networking event. It will include drinks and canapés at one of Sunderland’s newest venues, The Flower Café, bringing the week to an end in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week is being organised by Sunderland Business Partnership, a collective of organisations – large and small – all with an interest in the city’s development, creating opportunities for members to collaborate and grow, which in turn helps Sunderland to be a more dynamic destination for business.

Sunderland Business Week aims to inspire enterprises from across the region, with a host of engaging speeches and sessions from high-profile business leaders and personalities who have pushed boundaries in their field.