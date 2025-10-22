A North East filmmaker with credits spanning the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Netflix and Amazon has set up a new production company at the North East BIC.

Jonny Smith, founder of Bonny Lad Productions, has spent more than a decade working as a freelance producer and director, with a reputation for delivering high-quality factual and documentary programmes.

Now, after 12 years as a ‘gun for hire’, Jonny has officially established his own company and taken office space at North East BIC, on Hylton Riverside, to establish a permanent base for his work.

“I’ve loved working freelance and collaborating with so many great production companies, but recently I decided it was time to pivot and build something more sustainable in the North East,” said Jonny.

“I want Bonny Lad Productions to be the company that broadcasters and brands come to directly, where I can direct projects, supply crew, and create opportunities for local talent.”

Some of his recent work includes Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes (BBC), Crime Scene Cleaners (Channel 4), alongside branded content for household names such as Adidas, Red Bull and Rightmove.

In addition to his documentary work, Jonny has carved out an impressive sports portfolio, working with the Premier League and UEFA, gaining behind-the-scenes access with UFC Embedded, and most recently, shooting his second Red Bull Tyne Ride.

As the driving force behind Bonny Lad Productions, Jonny is building a company with the ambition to grow, creating opportunities and long-term series in a region that has long been underserved.

“There aren’t many returning productions in the North East and that makes it difficult for talented people to build careers here. I’d like to change that and create something more sustainable, keeping projects and talent in the region,” he added.

“I looked at a few office spaces before settling here and the BIC is one of the few places that offers so much more than a desk. It’s a friendly, creative community with a real support network.

“Steven, who is a fantastic ambassador at the BIC, has been great – his advice has been invaluable. He supported me with my first business plan, encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone and pointed me towards workshops and networking opportunities that are already shaping the business.”

Paul McEldon OBE, chief executive at the BIC, said: “Jonny is a fantastic example of the creative talent we have here in the North East.

“He has already achieved so much in his career, and by basing Bonny Lad Productions at the BIC he is laying the foundations to grow as a business and create opportunities for others. We’re excited to support him on this next stage of his journey.”