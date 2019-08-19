'It's time for you to shine' - inspiring message to Sunderland businesses as curtain raises on Portfolio Awards 2019
Wearside business bosses were today urged to bid for awards glory with a message ringing in their ears – ‘it’s your time to shine’.
The Portfolio Awards are back for another year and once again, Sunderland City Council is right behind them.
It is working in partnership with the Sunderland Echo to find the best in business from across Sunderland, Wearside and County Durham.
Councillor Michael Mordey, the council’s deputy leader, had a message for the cream of the area’s industry.
“We have some fantastic businesses both big and small in the city and it is time for them to showcase what they do,” he said.
“It is time for them to achieve the recognition they deserve. It is time for them to shine.”
Coun Mordey spoke with optimism about the future for industry on Wearside. He highlighted the Beam building on the Vaux site as one example.
“For the first time in a long time, there is much momentum in the city centre and The Beam has been a big part of that,” he said.
Coun Mordey said there were “exciting times ahead” with ongoing investment and the transformation of the city as a whole is continuing at a rapid pace including a number of exciting projects and initiatives.
“Sunderland’s city centre is set to be transformed, with investment expected to amount to £500m by 2030,” he added. “This is being spearheaded by the City Council, which is injecting confidence into the market through its own £100m-plus investment programme – including the new City Hall – which will act as a catalyst in attracting private sector investment.”
Coun Mordey also highlighted initiatives such as IAMP – a game-changing development which is bringing more than 7,000 jobs and £500m of investment, Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor – with businesses already seeing the benefits from the Northern Spire (part of SSTC) and improving the road network between the A19 and Port of Sunderland.
He also described developments at the Vaux site ‘playing its part in boosting the city’s economy.