Launch of the Sunderland Portfolio Awards. From left JPIMedia Regional Events Manger Lynn Wild, Sunderland Deputy Leader Coun Michael Mordey and Editorial Director, JPIMedia North East Joy Yates.

It is working in partnership with the Sunderland Echo to find the best in business from across Sunderland, Wearside and County Durham.

Councillor Michael Mordey, the council’s deputy leader, had a message for the cream of the area’s industry.

Launch of the Sunderland Portfolio Awards with Sunderland Deputy Leader Coun Michael Mordey

“We have some fantastic businesses both big and small in the city and it is time for them to showcase what they do,” he said.

“It is time for them to achieve the recognition they deserve. It is time for them to shine.”

Coun Mordey spoke with optimism about the future for industry on Wearside. He highlighted the Beam building on the Vaux site as one example.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For the first time in a long time, there is much momentum in the city centre and The Beam has been a big part of that,” he said.

Sunderland City Council is once again the headline backer for our awards.

Coun Mordey said there were “exciting times ahead” with ongoing investment and the transformation of the city as a whole is continuing at a rapid pace including a number of exciting projects and initiatives.

“Sunderland’s city centre is set to be transformed, with investment expected to amount to £500m by 2030,” he added. “This is being spearheaded by the City Council, which is injecting confidence into the market through its own £100m-plus investment programme – including the new City Hall – which will act as a catalyst in attracting private sector investment.”

Coun Mordey also highlighted initiatives such as IAMP – a game-changing development which is bringing more than 7,000 jobs and £500m of investment, Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor – with businesses already seeing the benefits from the Northern Spire (part of SSTC) and improving the road network between the A19 and Port of Sunderland.