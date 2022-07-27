'It's emotional. It's a night not to be missed' - business boss urges firms to enter new-look Sunderland awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before We Meet, founded by Tori Young, could expand into a second centre in the North East because the firm’s performance is going so well.

Tori, who was a midwife for 20 years, said: “Our growth is month on month and we are still growing every month. I am considering getting another clinic.”

What a success story it has been for Tori, who set up Before We Meet at Wearside’s North East Business and Innovation Centre.

The aim of the private ultrasound scan clinic is to ‘make every pregnant woman feel like the only pregnant woman’ and has so far helped more than 1,000 expecting mothers through their pregnancies.

The baby scan studio provides early pregnancy, gender, 4D and 2D baby scans in a setting designed with expectant mothers and their families in mind.

Her success helped her to win the Woman of the Year category at last year’s business awards and Tori spoke to the Sunderland Echo to explain why the win was so special.

"When we came along to the awards evening and read the programme, it made me realise that I was part of a business world in Sunderland and that it was nice to be recognised and stand among these people.

"And then when I won, it was amazing. There were lots of different emotions. I was proud of myself and it was nice to be recognised for what I was doing. I always wanted to make a difference to women who use my service.”

This year’s awards have a new name, The Sunderland Business Excellence Awards, and also has a new-look website where people can enter for the competition.

Tori added: “I would strongly urge people to enter. The awards night is a night which is not to be missed.”

This year’s competition has a whole host of fantastic backers, including Sunderland City Council, who are our partners in the competition and are the headline sponsors.

Also on board are the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC), Chilli Mangoes, Marelli and Sunderland College. We thank them all for their outstanding support.

Now, we want to find a new line-up of champions.

To enter, look at the categories below, choose the most appropriate for your business, and nominate using the link below.

Make sure you are in the running by putting your name forward. You can nominate your own firm or a company which you think deserves an accolade.

For further information and to enter, visit the awards website at www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Friday, September 23. Judging will take place shortly after the closing date and the shortlist will be announced in early October.

The categories:

SME Business of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre).

Large Business of the Year - (Sponsored by Chilli Mangoes).

Best Independent Business.

Social Enterprise of the Year - (Sponsored by the North East Business and Innovation Centre).

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

Sustainable Initiative of the Year - (Sponsored by Marelli).

Business in the Community Award.

Employer of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Lifetime Achievement Award.