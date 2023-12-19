The move will create nine new jobs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati is coming to Sunderland's doorstep.

The world-famous Italian company is joining forces with Vertu Motorcycles, part of the wider Vertu Motors group, in the motor retailer's first dealership for the brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partners have announced the opening of Vertu Motorcycles Ducati Sunderland, which will be situated next to the Vertu Motors outlet at Boldon Business Park.

Ducati is opening a new Sunderland outlet- in Boldon

The new outlet will offer the full range of Ducati and Scrambler Ducati motorcycles, alongside associated aftermarket accessories and related clothing. The site will also offer the Ducati Approved programme and provide specialist expert servicing from dedicated motorcycle technicians.

An existing building will be extended with two single-story extensions as part of the scheme, with building work scheduled to create additional parts storage and a motorcycle workshop, including a purpose-built service reception.

The move will create nine full-time jobs created.

The new site represents Vertu Motors plc’s first dedicated Ducati dealership and joins the brand's global sales network with 800 points of sale in more than 90 countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Taylor, Operations Director at Vertu Motors plc, is delighted with the new partnership: "We’re very excited to be partnering with Ducati to bring the globally revered premium motorcycle brand to Sunderland for the first time," he said.

"Ducati has a loyal following amongst motorcycle fans, and its community continues to grow and grow.

"Ducati enthusiasts in the North East will have the opportunity to attend our opening event in Summer 2024, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone.

“We will soon be beginning the recruitment process for colleagues to join the new centre. It will be a truly exciting addition for the motorcycle community in the area, and with Ducati and BMW Motorrad on the same site, it will provide a first-class ride to destination."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Cazzoli is Managing Director of Ducati Ud: "I’m pleased to confirm the expansion of Ducati dealer network together with a well-established partner such as Vertu Motors plc," he said.

"Ducati’s pillars 'Style, Sophistication and Performance' will be perfectly represented in the new location which, in the next few months, will be preparing to welcome Ducatisti and fans."