Sunderland City Council is backing Echo’s Business Excellence Awards 2024 - and now a senior councillor is urging people not to miss out.

This year’s awards will be presented at a black tie event at the newly-refurbished Roker Hotel on Thursday, November 14, when The Apprentice star and Sunderland entrepreneur Katie Bulmer-Cooke will be on hand to do the presenting honours.

Of course, the awards would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, listed below.

Maxim FM is sponsoring the drinks reception on the evening and Sunderland City Council is once more our main sponsor.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council, said the council was ‘delighted’ to be supporting the awards this year.

“The awards give us the opportunity to celebrate and champion businesses from right across the city and those who are proving that diversity, inclusion and entrepreneurialism,” he said.

“It is important we celebrate those achievements and everyone in those organisations.”

There were big changes under way in the city, he added: “Sunderland has seen massive transformational progress, with the £2billion of investment that is going into the city and this is our opportunity support businesses to achieve in what they can in supporting us in becoming a city that is dynamic and vibrant and where people want to come and live and work and play.

“Our businesses play a massive role in that and we are delighted to be able to support them with these awards and to be able to champion and celebrate the individuals and the businesses who are coming to Sunderland, investing in Sunderland and helping us achieve our goals.”

The message to anyone in two minds about entering was clear, said Cllr Johnston: “Enter the awards - they are a great opportunity to recognise businesses both large and small, whether it is someone setting up as a small business and taking the first steps into self employment to the larger employers in the city

“It just give us that opportunity to celebrate everyone - the businesses themselves and also the individuals within that.

“We can all come together, have a brilliant night and celebrate the amazing city that we have in Sunderland and everyone who is making that happen.”

Categories and sponsors are:

Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Empire

SME Business of the Year, sponsored by North East BIC

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland BID

Best Independent Business of the Year

Social Enterprise of the Year, sponsored by North East BIC

Innovation Award

Best Business Transformation

Sustainable Initiative of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Council

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland College

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Richard Reed

Business in the Community Award

Entrepreneur of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Audi Lookers

Business of the Year, sponsored by Sunderland Council Nominations are now open and you have until September 27 to visit www.sunderlandbusinessawards.co.uk.