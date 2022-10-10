IT company has relaunched to promote IT recycling

Based in The Bridges, Born Good will work with a range of businesses across the UK and has adopted a pledge that zero per cent of equipment it handles will go to landfill.During the Covid crisis, the team led by founder Simon Howatson ran the ‘Donate Digital’ campaign which was backed by TV stars Ant and Dec, and provided thousands of refurbished laptops to children in the North East to help them with remote learning.Since the pandemic Born Good has adapted in recognition of the increased priority for companies to deliver on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. It has worked with dozens of companies from Northumbrian Water to Greggs to Huawei, to breathe new life into redundant equipment.

Every year, millions of tons of damaged, obsolete or unwanted electronic devices are still discarded as waste. Old IT equipment often ends up on mountains of waste in foreign countries, causing damage to the planet.Born Good accepts a wide range of equipment, including desktops, laptops, servers, tablets and mobile phones. It then wipes the devices to the highest government standards and ensures no data is retrievable, before fully refurbishing them – letting companies decide how they should be reused.Simon Howatson, chief executive of Born Good, said: “Every business can play a part in facing the challenges of the climate emergency – and we can do it together. We have been at the forefront of safe and sustainable solutions to e-waste since 2016 and we’re looking forward to taking this to the next level under the Born Good banner.“We are committed to supporting a circular economy, providing companies with an easy way to reduce their carbon footprint. Instead of simply giving hardware to a vendor to dispose of or even pay for disposal, Born Good improves the life cycle of IT tech so that it makes a real difference to businesses, individuals, communities, and the world.”