Is Sunderland home to the UK's top innovators?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is less than a fortnight left for companies across Sunderland to enter this year’s MacRobert Award, the longest running and most prestigious annual prize for UK engineering innovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First awarded in 1969, the MacRobert Award is presented to a team that demonstrates outstanding innovation, tangible societal benefit and proven commercial success in engineering and technology. The winning team receives a £50,000 cash prize, a gold medal, national publicity and an exclusive weekend away at Douneside House in the heart of the MacRobert estate in Aberdeenshire.

The MacRobert Award is open to engineering teams of all types and sizes, with previous winners ranging from Google DeepMind and Rolls-Royce to mini-computer pioneers Raspberry Pi and medtech marvels Quanta Dialysis Technologies and Touch Bionics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous winners show that it’s not just industry goliaths that generate game-changing innovations. Engineering innovations developed by SMEs, startups and university spinouts are also crucial to driving economic growth and can help to benefit society.

Google DeepMind, 2024 MacRobert Award winner

Google DeepMind won the 2024 MacRobert Award for GraphCast, their revolutionary AI-powered weather forecasting technology that uses cutting edge machine-learning algorithms and vast data sets to provide highly accurate and more timely weather predictions that could help mitigate the impact of severe weather events and, ultimately, save lives.

It beat off stiff competition from Sunamp for the development of innovative heat batteries utilising phase change materials to revolutionise thermal energy storage, and the combination of Oxford University and AstraZeneca for the scale-up and manufacture of their Covid-19 vaccine.

The new Chair of the MacRobert Award judging panel, Dr Alison Vincent CBE FREng, says: “So many innovations with the potential to change the world are produced here in the UK, yet too often the engineers behind them don’t get the recognition they deserve. That’s why the MacRobert Award is so important. It provides a platform to celebrate their achievements in delivering innovative projects that are not only commercially successful but have a positive societal impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s exactly what we’ll be looking for from prospective finalists for this year’s MacRobert Award, alongside a truly diverse team of innovative minds that collaborate with the goal of delivering engineering excellence that has a long-lasting impact.”

The deadline for entries for the 2025 MacRobert Award is 5pm on Friday, January 31 and the winner will be announced at the Royal Academy of Engineering Awards Dinner in London in July 2025. To enter the award, visit: