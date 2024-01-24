Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multi-million pound boost for Sunderland's new International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) is set to get the green light in the coming weeks.

A new Investment Zone for the North East will be split between four sites, including the IAMP, which is currently being developed by Sunderland and South Tyneside Councils on land near Nissan.

The automotive industry employs more than 12,900 people across the region, including at IAMP, where a AESC battery gigafactory is currently under construction.

The Envision gigafactory is part of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park

The four sites, which also include Blyth Energy Central, the River Tyne Corridor and NETPark in County Durham, will benefit from £160million of government money over the next 10 years, unlocking hundreds of millions of pounds of investment from the private sector and creating up to 4,000 new jobs.

The money was first announced as part of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement in November, with a focus on clean energy and green manufacturing,

Sites will benefit from a mix of tax incentives and upfront infrastructure investment, with region-wide investment in industry-led skills, innovation and research also supported through IZ proposals.

The zone is part of the £4.2billion devolution deal which will see local council leaders overseeing the development of the plans.

A new combined authority will lead the development of the zone, with the North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA) the accountable body until May this year, when the new combined authority is formally established.

The proposals are expected to be given final Government approval in March with implementation from the Spring.

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller is Interim portfolio holder for finance and investment for the new combined authority: "This region-wide investment is a great example of the seven councils coming together and making decisions to benefit the North East, with the benefit of strong relationships with business and an understanding of our communities," he said.

"As a group of council leaders we are leading the establishment of the new combined authority and this investment zone would not have been possible without this joint effort. The investment, and private sector investment it will leverage, will have a real impact for our residents, now and for many generations to come.