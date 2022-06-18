Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years in the planning, and after months of construction, the estate’s 27 new lodges have welcomed their first guests, offering a stylish gateway to Newton-by-the-Sea and the surrounding area.

The Scandinavian-style cabins, which blend contemporary styling with retro touches, are the latest addition to The Apartment Group portfolio, who operate nine venues across the region including Le Petit Chateau in Otterburn, The Palm in Sunderland and a string of bars in Newcastle including ChachaBuchi in Collingwood Street.

The hospitality group bought 18th century Newton Hall, near Alnwick, 12 years ago including the surrounding land, and a former caravan park has been used to create Cabin Walk.

The new Cabin Walk at Newton Hall, near Alnwick, Northumberland

With its hotel-level service, the staycation cabins have created up to 40 new jobs in the area – and are already proving a talking point.

"There’s nothing else like this in the area,” said Apartment Group chief operating officer Debrah Dhugga. "The grounds have always been part of our plans for Newton Hall, to create a five star luxury estate and really put Northumberland on the map.

"There’s a lot of great accommodation in Northumberland, it’s really come on in the last few years, but we wanted to create something with the wow factor and more. It’s luxury for a staycation getaway, without being stuffy.”

Much attention to detail has gone into the interior design of the cabins which feature bespoke decor and fittings. There’s four sizes of cabin – Ultimate, Family Room, Double Detached and Cosy. Each has its own personality but there’s four decor themes which flow across the complex: Miami, Scandi, Urban and Retro.

There's 27 cabins in total

"We’re a really close team at Apartment Group,” explained Debrah “When we’re designing the look of a development, we take inspiration from around the world, not just the North East, to really bring that world class experience. We didn’t just want to do log cabins, we wanted to provide a sleek environment that’s different to the norm.”

The cabins are family and dog friendly and have the option of a butler service to have food delivered to your cabin. Alternatively, guests can dine at The Joiners Arms, a sister site to Newton Hall, just a few minutes walk away.

People can also book the estate’s buggy to take them to the nearby beaches.

Although the hospitality industry has been hit hard by Covid, Debrah says, on a positive note, it’s also led to people appreciating UK getaway locations with a booming staycation market.

The seating area in one of the four Ultimate cabins

"Northumberland has so much to offer people,” she explained. “There’s so much to do and explore right on our doorstep and we really need to make the most of that. It’s been incredible to welcome our first guests, sitting outside in their robes enjoying a glass of wine, and see the vision we’ve had for so long come to life.”

Across the Newton estate, The Apartment Group now employs 200 people with more jobs set to be created by future developments.

This year will also see the opening of two new hotel sites by the group after recent acquisitions in County Durham.

:: The starting price for a night at Cabin Walk is £205. Prices are at a nightly rate, but you can book multiple nights, subject to availability. Book at www.newton-hall.com

All have an outdoor area and most have hot tubs

What’s on the menu

While the larger cabins at Cabin Walk have their own kitchen and dining area for those wanting to stay in and make the most of the hot tubs and fire pits, there’s also the option of dining at The Joiner Arms in the heart of the village.

Cars can be left on site at the designated Cabin Walk carpark, with the village just a few minutes’ walk away.

Like all Apartment Group venues, The Joiners has its own quirky character, with its cosy traditional pub atmosphere with its solid beams, exposed brick walls and menu of comfort foods.

The latter is better than your average pub grub offering with choices such as oysters, heavy duty charcuterie boards, dressed crab, North Sea beer battered fish and chips and more, which showcases Northumbria’s rich larder. Prices are more than reasonable for the quality and location, with mains starting from £9.95.

While wine options are limited, cocktails are in plentiful supply and there’s a good choice of local ales and spirits, such as the excellent Hepple Gin and Farne Island bitter.

Each room is decorated differently

For Cabin Walk guests, breakfasts can be ordered from the Joiners to your cabin as well as evening meals such as pizzas.

Drinks can be ordered to your cabin

The cabins are housed on a former caravan park on the estate

Cabin Walk, Newton Hall