Inside the new-look Grange pub in Fulwell after major refurbishment of Sunderland venue
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the Sizzling Pubs chain, which operate over 200 pubs across the UK, the pub in Newcastle Road has been undergoing refurbishment for the past three weeks.
The new look is aimed at brightening up the space and giving it a more modern appearance.
As well as an improved bar, there’s new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area.
Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Laura Dixon, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal The Grange’s new look to our guests.
“Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had.”
Along with the new look, The Grange has introduced a new specials food menu with options such as Kim Cheese Bites, Cheeseburger Spring Rolls, Sharer Triple Fries, Dirty Clucker Burger and 10 oz Rib Eye steak, as well as sharer desserts.
The family-friendly pub also shows sport and tables can be pre-booked in the new dining area.
Every Monday – Friday between 3pm and 7pm kids eat for £1 at Sizzling Pubs. There’s also a popular quiz every Tuesday at 8pm and monthly live music on the last Thursday of every month.
Dogs are welcome in the dog-friendly area in the bar and main restaurant area along with water available on request.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.