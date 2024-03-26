Inside the new-look Gatsby in Sunderland city centre ahead of £150,000 makeover

Park Lane favourite, Gatsby, is set to raise the bar with a £150,000 makeover.

By Katy Wheeler
Published 26th Mar 2024, 14:15 GMT

Here's a look at how the bar will look ahead of the refurbishment which takes place this summer, just in time for the Euros.

All artist impressions are by designers Pulp Studios Design House.

The city centre bar will undergo a £150k makeover.

1. New look for an old favourite

The city centre bar will undergo a £150k makeover.

Photo Sales
The new look has been designed by Pulp Studios Design House who are behind the look of a number of bars in the area, including Port of Call and Keel Tavern.

2. Major makeover

The new look has been designed by Pulp Studios Design House who are behind the look of a number of bars in the area, including Port of Call and Keel Tavern.

Photo Sales
The bar in Park Lane is a sister site to Port of Call, which is holding a number of events this year to celebrate 10 years in the city.

3. Sister site

The bar in Park Lane is a sister site to Port of Call, which is holding a number of events this year to celebrate 10 years in the city.

Photo Sales
The bar is one of the most popular in Park Lane and spans two floors.

4. Park Lane favourite

The bar is one of the most popular in Park Lane and spans two floors.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.