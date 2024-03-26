Here's a look at how the bar will look ahead of the refurbishment which takes place this summer, just in time for the Euros.
All artist impressions are by designers Pulp Studios Design House.
Park Lane favourite, Gatsby, is set to raise the bar with a £150,000 makeover.
