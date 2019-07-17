Inside the new Food Warehouse in Washington set to rival Aldi and Lidl
Supermarket chain Iceland has continued the expansion of its Food Warehouse discount empire with a new store at Washington’s Peel Centre.
Launched five years ago the shop is set up as a competitor to discount rivals Lidl and Aldi, selling a range of homeware bargains alongside fresh and frozen foods.
Among it current deals for bulk buyers are 24 Iceland rocket lollies for £2.95, 24 Diet Cokes for £6.95 and a huge pack of 24 Velvet Comfort toilet rolls for £6.95.
The chain has created 30 jobs and is offering more than 3,000 products at its branch at Washington’s Peel Centre.
Washington branch’s first day of trading saw everyone who visited the 9,899 sq ft store entered into a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning prizes such as home appliances and gift vouchers.
Store manager Chris Taylor said afterwards: “Our opening day has been a great success and the whole team has really enjoyed meeting people from our local community.”
Products include fresh and frozen foods as well as homeware goods.
Kristian Barrett, operations director for The Food Warehouse, said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new store in Washington.
“The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”
The new Washington store is open seven days a week.